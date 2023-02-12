Dolphins requested interview with Chargers assistant Tom Donatell for secondary coach vacancy

On Friday afternoon, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported that the Dolphins are seeking an interview with Chargers assistant secondary coach Tom Donatell in hopes that he could fill the vacancy as their own secondary coach.

Donatell is the son of former Vikings defensive coordinator Ed Donatell who lasted just one year in Minnesota under Kevin O’Connell.

Before joining the Chargers with Brandon Staley two years ago, Donatell was an assistant with the Seahawks for four years. He also spent short stints at the collegiate level with UCLA (2015-2016) and South Florida (2013-2014).

Donatell played collegiately at the University of Iowa where he rotated in at safety and linebacker for most of his career. He started eight games as a senior for the Hawkeyes in 2012.

In Donatell’s first season with the Chargers, he worked alongside then-rookie Asante Samuel Jr. who notched two early honors for Pepsi Rookie of the Week before earning the Rookie of the Month honor in September.