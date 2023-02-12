2023 Super Bowl Predictions: Game picks for Chiefs vs. Eagles

The big game is finally here. Super Bowl 57 is set to kick off this evening in Glendale, Arizona with the Philadelphia Eagles representing the NFC and the Kansas City Chiefs representing the AFC.

This matchup between Patrick Mahomes on the Chiefs and Jalen Hurts on the Eagles is a new record for the youngest combined age of starting quarterbacks in a Super Bowl in NFL History.

Both teams are very well coached and stocked with talent and finished as the No. 1 seed in their conferences. This makes it the first time since 2017 that both Super Bowl teams are No. 1 seeds and only the 14th Super Bowl ever that will pit two top-seeded clubs.

