Chiefs vs. Eagles: How to watch Super Bowl, game time, streaming and more

Today is finally Super Bowl Sunday!

Later tonight, the Eagles and Chiefs will do battle in the final game of the 2022-2023 NFL season.

This year, both No. 1 seeds made it to the championship which means we truly will get to watch the best team in the AFC go to battle against the best team in the NFC.

It’s also the Andy Reid bowl! The former Eagles head coach will get the chance to win his second Super Bowl in Kansas against the team he took to the title game way back in 2004.

This game has all the makings of an instant classic, so strap in, enjoy the day, and we’ll see you on the other side!

Below is all the information you’ll need to tune in to tonight’s game!

Date: Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023

Kickoff: 3:30 p.m.

Location: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona

TV: FOX

SB Nation affiliates: Arrowhead Pride & Bleeding Green Nation

Announcers: Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olson, Eric Andrews, Tom Rinaldi, Mike Peraira

Odds: Eagles (-1.5) (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Live streaming: FuboTV (Try for free here!),

International live streaming: NFL Game Pass International