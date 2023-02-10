Chargers interview Raiders offensive assistant Fred Walker for QBs coach opening

Despite former quarterbacks coach Shane Day being relieved of his duties alongside former offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi, we haven’t heard much of anything in the way of interviews and potential prospects for the quarterbacks coach vacancy.

Well that changed today.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Chargers interviewed Raiders offensive assistant Fred Walker on Friday for the position. Walker Prior to working with the Raiders, Walker spent time on Duke’s staff under David Cutcliffe where he worked mainly with quarterbacks. His first year with the Blue Devils was alongside Giants quarterback Daniel Jones during his senior season.

Cutcliffe has long been known as a quarterback guru, so it’s no surprise that someone who worked with quarterbacks underneath him has been garnering interest at the NFL level.

Whoever eventually gets hired will work alongside offensive coordinator Kellen Moore to implement the offense around Justin Herbert. With that in mind, I think it’s a good thing that the Chargers are taking their time to find the right fit here. After all, this person will likely be spending the most time with Herbert in an individual setting. That relationship has to be a good one.

As of now, Walker is the first reported name to be in on this excellent opportunity.