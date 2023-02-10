 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Chargers hire Jeff Howard to coach inside linebackers

Howard was most recently the passing game coordinator/DBs coach for the Browns.

By Michael Peterson
Cleveland Browns Rookie Minicamp Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images

The Chargers have made their second hire of the offseason as they’ve reportedly hired former Browns defensive backs coach Jeff Howard to coach inside linebackers. The news was first reported by NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Howard got his start in the NFL as a defensive assistant with the Vikings from 2013-2019. He was then hired away by the Browns after former Minnesota offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski took the head coaching job in Cleveland prior to the 2020 season.

From 2020-2022, Howard coached defensive backs and passing game coordinator.

As Pelissero mentions in the above tweet, Howard led a group that helped play a key role in making the Browns a top-five pass defense over the past two seasons.

Now, he’ll get a chance to work with former first-round pick Kenneth Murray Jr. and potentially Drue Tranquill should the Chargers decide to bring him back for another contract after his breakout season in 2022.

