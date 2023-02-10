Justin Herbert joined ‘Up & Adams’ to discuss injuries, 2022 season

Early Thursday morning, the Chargers’ franchise quarterback Justin Herbert sat down with Kay Adams on her show “Up & Adams” to discuss various aspects of his 2022 season and it’s no surprise that injuries and how they seemed to stack up was one of the main topics of discussion.

One of the first things Adams asks of Herbert is whether or not he’d agree that toughness is his defining characteristic as a quarterback, especially after gutting out an entire season with fractured rib cartilage, followed by a torn labrum in his non-throwing shoulder later in the year.

“I like to think so,” Herbert said. “I think that as a quarterback and a teammate, you need to be able to put everything on the line. Even when you don’t feel great, when you don’t want to play and when you don’t want to practice, you need to be able to go out there and give your best because your teammates deserves that. The team, the fans that follow the team, they deserve that. For me, it was important for me to be out there and go play and give everything I had.”

Afterwards, Adams was frank and asked if Herbert, now that the season was over, if he could be honest about just how much the injuries hampered him throughout the season.

Herbert would go on to say that the rib cartilage injury was mainly a “discomfort” thing that he had to get used to and while it naturally got better with time, he noted that it bothered him for six to seven weeks.

The same thing was said for his shoulder. It was another discomfort he had to work through but luckily since it was his non-throwing shoulder, it did not stop Herbert from being able to do just about everything on the field.

For the entire clip, check out the tweet below.