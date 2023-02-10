Chargers Daily Links: Super Bowl final score predictions

Good morning, Chargers fans!

This year’s Super Bowl is just two days away! For the final Friday before we’re officially in the offseason, let’s talk final score predictions for the big game.

I have the Eagles winning 34-31 in a shootout. I’d rather see a new quarterback add to their legacy than Patrick Mahomes winning another championship. So for Sunday only: Go Birds!

Let me know your score predictions below along with any and all thoughts on how you see this game shaking out.

And now for today’s links.

Beat writers discuss how “close” the Chargers are to breaking through (Chargers.com)

Don Coryell has finally be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame (Chargers.com)

Assessing the play of the offensive line from 2022 (Chargers Wire)

Did Austin Ekeler fail to stick up for Justin Herbert against Skip Bayless? (Bolt Beat)

The 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame honorees were announced on Thursday night (NFL.com)

Patrick Mahomes won his second MVP honor (NFL.com)

Julius Peppers, Antonio Gates headline potential Hall of Fame class of 2024 (ESPN)

Ranking every Super Bowl game (CBS Sports)

Michael Irvin is suing an accuser over a false misconduct allegation (Pro Football Talk)

Jalen Hurts’ journey to the Super Bowl (The Ringer)