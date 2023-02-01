Former Chargers GM Bobby Beathard dies at 86

On Wednesday evening, the Chargers announced that former general manager and Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee Bobby Beathard has died at the age of 86.

"A great GM but even a better person. That's how he should be remembered and that's how he'd want to be remembered." — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) February 1, 2023

Beathard was inducted into Canton in 2018 as a “contributor,” a category that was created to include individuals who gave “outstanding contributions to professional football in capacities other than playing or coaching.”

It was under Beathard that the Chargers made their first and only Super Bowl in 1994 as he helmed the Bolts from 1990 to 2000 after spending 11 seasons with Washington from 1978-1988. During that span, he won two Super Bowls.

He is currently a member of both the Washington Ring of Fame and the Chargers Hall of Fame.

Beathard’s impact with the Chargers was felt immediately as his first ever pick in the NFL draft was linebacker Junior Seau. The following year, he drafted current Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy in the second round. Other notable picks included running back Natrone Means (1993) and safety Rodney Harrison (1994).

Beathard’s grandson, CJ Beathard, is currently the backup quarterback for the Jaguars.

Our thoughts and prayers are with his entire family and loved ones.