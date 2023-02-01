Chargers given 8th-best chance to win 2024 Super Bowl among current playoff losers

Its never too early to start looking ahead. As sports fan, it’s only in our blood to immediately place our eyes on the next season the second the previous one comes to an end.

In a new article from CBS Sports, NFL analyst Cody Benjamin took the 12 clubs that have lost in this year’s playoffs and ranked them according to the chances he believes they have of winning next year’s Super Bowl.

At the top of the list you can find the Bengals and Bills leading the way with the Jaguars coming in at third. That’s arguably the biggest surprise on the list, but it’s tough not to see the Jags being able to continue getting better under Doug Pederson, along with the potential addition of Calvin Ridley to Trevor Lawrence’s skill player pool.

But where are the Chargers on this list?

To find them, you unfortunately have to scroll down a little bit more before seeing them in the eighth spot, above only the Seahawks, Cowboys, Dolphins, and Buccaneers.

“As long as Justin Herbert is slinging it, they should generally be in the mix,” says Benjamin. “Their lineup is also due for some positive injury regression after big names like Mike Williams and Joey Bosa missed major chunks of time. And yet, with Brandon Staley sticking at head coach, there’s always a fear of them overthinking critical moments or making things harder than they have to be.”

If you don’t feel like clicking on the link, the teams between the Chargers and the Jaguars at third are the Giants (seventh), 49ers (sixth), Ravens (fifth), and the Vikings (fourth).

The Giants?!

No, no, no. I don’t think so.

Negative regression is coming hard for the Giants and unless they upgrade at a number places, history tells us they’re more like the team that went 2-5-1 down the second half of the season than the team that started 7-2.

A case can be made for the 49ers, Ravens, and Vikings, but Baltimore’s immediate future is definitely riding on the next contract of Lamar Jackson. If he isn’t suiting up for them next year, it’d be tough to see them being a favorite over the Chargers.

So what do you all think of these odds? Did Benjamin get this right? Close to it? Is he far off the mark? Let me know all of your thoughts in the comments!