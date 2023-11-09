Chargers Daily Links: Bolts put out a clean injury report to start the week ahead of clash with the Lions

Good morning, Chargers fans!

There was a pleasant surprise coming out of Costa Mesa on Wednesday, the injury report was as clean as any team could hope for in Week 10. Justin Herbert (Left finger) was the only name on the entire injury report and even he was a full participant.

I have been a Bolts fan for well over a decade and I can’t remember ever seeing such a clean bill of health in the middle of the season. There is a caveat to say that anyone on injured reserve does not appear on the report therefore the missing key players; Mike Williams, Corey Linsley, Josh Palmer and JT Woods, are still not available.

That said to come out of a Week 9 game at Metlife Stadium, which has become notorious for being the location of so many injuries, with an injury report with only a single name on it is outstanding. This is especially exciting as seven players who entered the Jets’ game with an injury designation, are now off the report completely. There are even rumours that Justin Herbert could look to remove the splint from his injury left finger in the next few weeks.

Let’s hope the injury report on Friday is just as clean and our Bolts enter a daunting Week 10 matchup with the Detroit Lions with the full power of the current 53-man roster.

And now, for today’s daily links:

Matt Levine thinks the Chargers should sign five-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Jarvis Landry who is currently a free agent (Sports Illustrated)

Derius Davis was named the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week after his electric 87-yard punt return touchdown (Chargers Wire)

Tuli Tuipulotu has earned respect through his “appetite to the work” according to Brandon Staley (Chargers.com)

Tre’ McKitty lands with the Buffalo Bill’s practice squad after the Chargers waived him last week (Bolt Beat)

Kyler Murray’s future in Arizona could be determined over the remainder of the season (Sports Illustrated)

Tommy Devito will become the record-breaking 10th rookie quarterback to start a game this season (CBS NFL)

The Baltimore Ravens’ defense has no weaknesses according to their quarterback Lamar Jackson (NFL.com)

Underclassmen will now be allowed to take part in all-star games before entering into the draft (NFL.com)

Former Charger J.C. Jackson will not travel to Germany with the New England Patriots despite being physically healthy (ESPN)

Eagles rookie linebacker Nakobe Dean to go on IR due to lisfranc sprain (ESPN)