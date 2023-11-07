Chargers Daily Links: LA earns a victory Tuesday after beating the Jets on MNF

Good morning, Chargers fans!

Hope you are all enjoying this victory Tuesday after the Chargers dominated the New York Jets on Monday Night Football at Metlife Stadium. The Bolts’ defense manhandled Gang Green all night long with Brandon Staley’s defense racking up eight sacks and three turnovers. Ryan Ficken’s special teams unit also provided some impact moments with Cameron Dicker hitting at 55-yard field goal with relative ease and Derius Davis returning a Thomas Morstead punt 87 yards for the longest punt return touchdown of the season so far.

DERIUS DAVIS 87-YARD PUNT RETURN TD



: @espn pic.twitter.com/SscseBtaDQ — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) November 7, 2023

It was not a complete performance as the offense struggled against what might the best defense in the league. Justin Herbert was held to 136 yards passing, the lowest total of his career, by an immensely talented Jet’s secondary that has held Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen and Jalen Hurts to a combined 3 touchdowns and took a combined 8 interceptions off of them. Kellen Moore’s men could not get the run game going either with a low total of 84 yards coming on 21 attempts. They did however achieve two things that is needed against Robert Saleh’s men; they didn’t turn over the ball once and they scored two offensive touchdowns, something no other team has achieved so far this season.

So whilst it might not have been a vintage performance by any stretch of imagination, it was exactly what was needed for the Bolts to walk out of New Jersey with not only a win, but a 21 point margin win. Our fans consistently ask for a win at all costs mentality and for me this game shows this team has the capability to do just that with the offense happy to just do enough to give the rest of the team the chance to bring home the victory.

And now, for today’s daily links:

Joey Bosa and the rest of the pass rushing unit wreaked havoc over a depleted Jets’ offensive line on Monday Night (Chargers.com)

Keenan Allen surpasses 10000 career yards with unbelievable catch (Chargers Wire)

Justin Herbert becomes the fastest player to 1500 completions in NFL history (USA Today)

Derius Davis returned a punt 87 yards to the house on a night where the Chargers’ special teams shone bright (Bolt Beat)

Aaron Rodgers hints at an earlier than expected return from his torn achilles injury during his post-game exchange with Derwin James (CBS NFL)

The Vikings’ runningback Cam Akers is confirmed to have torn his achilles again and is out for the rest of the season (CBS NFL)

The Vikings will give Josh Dobbs his first start after stating that he earned it with his heroics in their win over the Atlanta (NFL.com)

The current projected NFL draft order sees the Los Angeles Rams picking at their highest spot since taking Jared Goff (NFL.com)

Quarterback Kyler Murray is set to return and start for the Cardinals in Week 10 (ESPN)

Jim Harbaugh says “no doubt” that the AFC North is the best divison in football (ESPN)