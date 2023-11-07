Greetings Bolts From the Blue family! Not only do we get to celebrate a Victory Tuesday with the Chargers today, but we have an important transaction to announce: the Peterson family has added a new teammate to their roster.

As you may have seen, we received some amazing news this week that Michael Peterson and his wife have a beautiful new addition to the family, a beautiful daughter named Juliette. Michael will be on paternity leave for the next month to celebrate with his family and focus on the joys of becoming a first time parent with his wife.

Today marks the first time I won't be covering a Chargers game in 3+ years. Parenthood came calling!



Our daughter Juliette arrived last week and it's been a whirlwind of love since. When I'm not catching up on sleep, being with her and perfecting my cool dad walk takes priority. pic.twitter.com/9eCQ7aOuQw — Michael Peterson (@ZoneTracks) November 6, 2023

Some members expressed the desire to have a space to congratulate Michael and his wife, so it felt important to create this article as a space to drop warm wishes in the comments below. Fire away BFTB community!

Arif Hasan (@ArifHasanNFL) from Wide Left will be joining us to help fill in for Michael while he’s away, so please give Arif a warm welcome as he joins the BFTB family.