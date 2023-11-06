The Chargers defense feasted upon a New York Jets offense that has been stagnant and struggling all year after losing Aaron Rodgers to an Achilles tear in Week 1.

If you’d like to find a fun stat that may mean nothing in the grand scheme of winning football games, it’s this fun little ditty regarding Zach Wilson and his apparent ability to protect the football:

Here's a stat I just looked up.



There are only 2 quarterbacks that have thrown one interception in their last 170+ passing attempts this season:#Jets QB Zach Wilson (170)#Texans QB CJ Stroud (237)



That's the list. #TakeFlight @nyjets pic.twitter.com/9uyh18cdIy — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) November 3, 2023

Zach Wilson continued this streak, going 33-49, 263 yards passing, and no touchdowns or interceptions. But he and the Jets offensive line were responsible for 8 sacks on the night, and were absolutely dismantled by the Chargers defense.

Derius Davis set the tone for the Chargers tonight. After the offense gained two yards on their opening three-and-out, the defense stepped up and responded with a three-and-out in kind. Derius Davis returned the punt for an 87-yard touchdown, and the lead was held throughout the game.

The defense managed to hold the Jets to six points, but Zach Wilson’s inability to lift his team was clear throughout the game. The lingering concern or Charger fans is the offense’s inability to capitalize on their superstar quarterback’s abilities. The only offensive touchdowns came from short fields provided by defensive turnovers. There were many opportunities for Herbert and the offense to drive the field and put the game away. Once again, they struggled to do so.

It’s a victory, and the Bolts are back to .500. But the concerns remain on offense, a concern that must be addressed if this team is going to compete against legitimate contenders.