The Chargers started the scoring Monday Night with an impressive punt return by none other than Derius Davis. Thomas Morstead outkicked his coverage, giving Davis to much room to work, and Davis was able to make a highlight reel return to put the first points on the board.

DERIUS DAVIS 87-YARD PUNT RETURN TD



: @espn pic.twitter.com/SscseBtaDQ — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) November 7, 2023

Derius Davis is an electric playmaker whose talents the Chargers need to capitalize on while Joshua Palmer and Mike Williams are hurt. He brings an electric after-the-catch ability that might surpass even Quentin Johnston, and adds a deep-threat speed wrinkle that the team has been lacking in Jalen Guyton’s absence.

Kellen Moore has already experimented with different ways to get Davis involved, including some looks out of the backfield. Here, we can see Alister’s finger show us what an electric talent Davis can be.

When Ekeler returns, the speed/change-up threat posed by Derius Davis should be a real challenge for Defenses.

His feel on this Q1 run was fantastic (as was the blocking effort by his teammates) ️ #VroomVroom#TDUFilm pic.twitter.com/tpAolwp87M — Thunder Down Under Chargers Podcast (@TDU_Chargers) October 5, 2023

My hot take over the next few weeks is that Derius Davis will have more scrimmage yards than Quentin Johnston during Joshua Palmer’s absence. I wish I included a wrinkle in there for special teams production!