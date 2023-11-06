 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Chargers vs. Jets Game Thread

Here’s to a Chargers victory and getting back to .500!

By Kyle DeDiminicantanio
Las Vegas Raiders v Los Angeles Chargers Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

WE’RE BACK IN PRIMETIME, BOLT FAM!

The Chargers are in New York, ready to take on the Jets in this Monday Night Football matchup.

Here are some last minute updates heading into the game:

INACTIVES: Chargers

Does this make you nervous? Or do you find this as tantalizing as I do, as it could mean expanded opportunities for Derius Davis out of the backfield?! Please, JUST GET THAT MAN THE BALL.

INACTIVES: Jets

Let’s have some fun tonight, as always. You all know what to do!

Go Bolts!

