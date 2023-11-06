Chargers vs. Jets Game Thread

WE’RE BACK IN PRIMETIME, BOLT FAM!
The Chargers are in New York, ready to take on the Jets in this Monday Night Football matchup.
Here are some last minute updates heading into the game:
INACTIVES: Chargers
our inactives for #LACvsNYJ— Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) November 6, 2023
Isaiah Spiller
Jaylinn Hawkins
Elijah Dotson
Zack Bailey
Scott Matlock
Does this make you nervous? Or do you find this as tantalizing as I do, as it could mean expanded opportunities for Derius Davis out of the backfield?! Please, JUST GET THAT MAN THE BALL.
INACTIVES: Jets
WR Allen Lazard and S Adrian Amos are active for #LACvsNYJ.— New York Jets (@nyjets) November 6, 2023
Let’s have some fun tonight, as always. You all know what to do!
Go Bolts!
