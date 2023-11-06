Chargers vs. Jets: How to watch, TV schedule, live stream, odds and more

Good morning Chargers fans. After a week’s worth of talk and insights regarding this Monday Night Football matchup, game day is finally here. Below, you’ll find the various ways you can tune into the game tonight.

All eyes will be on the Chargers’ defense this week to see if they can replicate the energy they brought against the Bears. After Derrick Ansley stressed the importance of contagious energy to his defense, the squad took it to heart and played with more enthusiasm and vigor than we’ve seen for some time.

First round rookie Quentin Johnston will also be vital to the teams’ success. When Johnston was drafted, he was the fourth receiver on the depth chart, a player they felt would eventually be a bonafide go-to threat for Herbert, but one that would benefit from time behind some exceptional receivers in a talented room. Injuries to Mike Williams and Joshua Palmer have expedited that process, and now the Chargers will be relying on him as a top target for Herbert alongside Keenan Allen.

Here are the various ways you can tune in to see this must-watch game:

Date: Monday, November 6th

Kickoff: 5:15 p.m. (PT)

Location: MetLife Stadium — East Rutherford, New Jersey

Watch it live: ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes

Live stream: ESPN+, fuboTV, DirecTV Stream, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV Listen: ALT FM-98.7 for the local broadcast. San Bernardino will air it on KATY 101.3 FM, Eugene on KORE 1050 AM/95.7 FM, Palm Springs/Yucca KNWZ FM & KNWH AM, Las Vegas KXNT 840 AM, KXST CBS SPORTS 1140, and KLUC 98.5 HD2. Spanish broadcast will be available locally at Que Buena FM 105.5/94.3 and in San Diego at Uniradio XHFG 107.3 FM.

Odds: Chargers (-3.5) (DraftKings Sportsbook)

SB Nation Affiliate: Gang Green Nation

As a fun little bonus, Arnold Schwarzenegger will be on the ManningCast tonight. Maybe we’ll get a classic, “Go Chargers!”