Chargers open as 1-point outsiders in their home matchup with the Detroit Lions

The Chargers finally got back to winning ways, convincingly handling a weak Chicago Bears team that is hurtling towards a top draft pick once again. The Bolts 30-13 victory could, and probably should, have been even more one sided than it was but it was nice for our long suffering fans to chalk an easy win that barely needed them to shift into second gear.

The season is trending back towards the right direction for Brandon Staley’s Chargers with the win over the Bears improving their record to 3-4. They face up with fellow AFC wildcard spot rivals the New York Jets on Monday Night Football in Week 9. This is yet another pivotal game as a win certainly puts them back into playoff contention but another loss on prime time could put them towards the bottom of both the AFC West and a few games outside of playing meaningful football come January.

The Detriot Lions are not the same team we have been witness to over the last three decades; they are not only leading the NFC North by a long distance but Dan Campbell’s knee cap biters are well in contention for the number one seed and it has been no fluke. Ben Johnson’s offense, lead by Jared Goff, have found success in a variety of ways and their defense, under the watchful eye of Aaron Glenn, have been a surprise top 10 unit.

The Draftkings Sportsbook oddsmakers have opened their books with the Lions as the 1 point favourites. This, in spread terms, is Vegas saying “pick ‘em” to punters as they aren’t willing to separate these two playoff hopeful teams by more than some very narrow margins.

Now I am an optimistic fan to say the least, I will always go into a week believing our guys can beat anyone... but can anyone can explain to me why the Lions aren’t two or more points further out? This line is obviously based off the Chargers’ 3.5 point favoritism in their Week 9 game, the oddsmakers are thinking that if they win this game and then move into the home tie against the Lions with momentum on their side, then they could potentially make it a tough game for Dan Campbell’s men. However if I was someone looking to gain some value on this game, I’d be taking both the moneyline and the spread on Detroit now whilst the odds are based on projections and not statistics. The Michigan men are coming off a bye week so they will be playing fresh with an extra pratice or two scouting the Brandon Staley’s Bolts. They have won four of their last five with their only loss coming to the domineering Baltimore Ravens who could be the most in-form team in the league, so they look like the right pick from as much of an objective view as I can muster.

What do you think, Bolts From the Blue? What bets would you place on this game?