The Chargers will be the feature of yet another prime time game when they face the New York Jets on Monday Night Football at Metlife Stadium. The Bolts will be looking to get back to .500 and get back into the AFC playoff hunt in pursuit of one the seven wilcard spots available. Meanwhile the Jets are on a similar mission aiming to improve to 5-3 and put pressure on the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins ahead of them in the East. This game has a strange feel to it with it seemingly being all about one side of the ball for each team; the Chargers’ offense vs. the Jets’ defense. New York’s suffocating defense hasn’t allowed more than two touchdowns in a single game so far this year and the Chargers’ offense has scored at least two touchdowns in every game so far this season.

The Sunday matchup that I’m most excited to watch tomorrow is the early kickoff across the pond. The Kansas City Chiefs are playing host to the Miami Dolphins in Frankurt at the super early time of 6:30am PDT in what is sure to be an explosive matchup featuring two of the most exciting teams in the league. The Chiefs are currently favoured by 1.5 points at -110 according to Draftkings Sportsbook with the Over/Under being a surprisingly low 50.0 points. This low total is a sign of the respect Vegas has for the Chief’s defense, as this unit is one of the most impressive in the league allowing a miserly 16.1 points per game with Pro Bowl level play at all three levels. A whole host of questions come to mind; how does the innovative and enigimatic Mike McDaniels go about overcoming Kansas City’s ability to keep Tua Tagovailoa and his dangerous offensive weapons out of the endzone? Does the answer lie in Tyreek Hill, facing up to the team he won two Super Bowls with? Can his speed beat out Steve Spagnuolo’s man-heavy defense? Or will this become a shoot out with the seemingly unstoppable Patrick Mahomes to Travis Kelce connection, carving up a Vic Fangio led Dolphins’ defense despite looking better with Jalen Ramsey back on the field? These are the questions that Roger Goodell, and the other international game advocates, are hoping you’ll tune in to find out answers to. My betting outlook for this juggernaut matchup is to take the Chiefs moneyline at -125, they are a more complete team when you look at all three phases and I think the Eagles’ game showed a blueprint for stopping the Dolphins’ trackstar weapons.

The other games I am gearing up to watch after the early start are Seattle Seahawks visiting the Baltimore Ravens in the early window followed by an NFC East showdown when the Dallas Cowboys travel to take on the Philadelphia Eagles. This magical Sunday slate continues into a prime time slot that sees the Buffalo Bills go to Ohio to battle the Cincinnati Bengals. This might be the most enjoyable set of games we’ll see this season but picking winners from these games is another story, there are some tough calls to be made but I am liking the look of taking the +6.5 point spread on the Seahawks at -112. The total is listed at 44 points, so do I see the Ravens limiting Seattle to less than 20 points to secure this? I don’t think so. The game that will likely decide the NFC East is too tough to call for me, I slightly favour the Eagles so have their moneyline in a few parlays at -162 but this isn’t one I’m willing to put in any singles. My best bet out of these four epic games is to take both the moneyline and -2.5 point spread on offer for the Bengals. Joe Burrow is back to his icy cold best now that he is calf us healed, whereas his opposing quarterback, Josh Allen, is carrying a new shoulder injury into this massive game. Lou Anarumo’s defense is somehow still underrated and I see them causing problems for a Bills’ offense that has struggled to be balanced thanks to their poor run game.

We are in for a treat ladies and gentleman! I, for one, am grateful to the scheduling gods for allowing me to watch these games back to back to back to back without having to make some hard choices... well, other than figuring out how to tell my wife that I’ll be occupied from dawn until dusk with this footballing feast on offer.

