Chargers Daily Links, Injury Report: Derrick Ansley might be on the verge of redefining a defensive identity

Good morning, Chargers fans!

The latest All-In episode dropped, and it is nothing short of excellent.

Whether it was prompted by Brandon Staley or came from Derrick Ansley himself, the video focused around a culture shift that may reverberate through the rest of the season. Derrick Ansley addressed his defense and stressed the importance of having fun and celebrating big moments as an entire unit, and letting that energy be contagious. He established a “celebration committee,” where a collection of defensive leaders would come up with choreographed celebrations each week that the whole unit would participate in.

The Chargers were heavy favorites to win their game against the Bears; few pundits were expecting a Chicago victory. Taking time last week to redirect the team’s focus away from the Bears and instead work to reestablish a team culture couldn’t have come at a better time. Although the win against a rebuilding football team with a rookie UDFA quarterback did little to restore fan faith in the Chargers’ season, it’s easy how Staley and Ansley capitalized on a perfect opportunity for their defensive players to rediscover themselves and work towards building an identity.

Derrick Ansley believes that these “good vibes” have carried over into Week Nine. This story reminds me of the 2018 Chicago Bears flipping from “worst to first” in their division tearing through a 12-4 season behind a dominant defense and the infamous “Club Dub” energy.

Here is a look at the injury report headed into the weekend. Joshua Palmer is still the only player listed as a DNP, so the activation of Jalen Guyton could be a huge storyline for this week.

Chargers News:

Derrick Ansley is confident the “good vibes” from the defense will carry over into Week Nine (Chargers.com)

NY Jets beat writer Randy Lange breaks down the Jets he believe will have the biggest impact against the Chargers (NewYorkJets.com)

Zach Wilson will come into the Chargers game with only one interception in the last 170 pass attempts (Heavy Sports)

Keenan Allen is getting close to breaking the 10,000 receiving yards mark (NFL.com)

Bucky Brooks list five NFL defenses that can lead their team to a championship (NFL.com)

Maurice Jones-Drew questionably ranks De’Von Achane higher than Bijan Robinson in rookie running back re-draft (NFL.com)

The NFL is under fire from broadcasters for allowing Disney to simulcast Monday Night Football on ESPN and ABC (Awful Announcing)

Kyler Murray return delayed another week, Clayton Tune to start for Cardinals against Browns (ESPN.com)

Bucky Brooks studies the blueprint Howie Roseman has followed to turn the Eagles into a perennial contender (Fox Sports)

Speculation is building that the 49ers will look to trade Brandon Aiyuk in the offseason (NBC Sports)