Chargers Daily Links, Injury Report: Brandon Staley opens up on Tre’ McKitty’s release

Good morning, Chargers fans!

Members of our Bolts From the Blue community and Chargers fandom around the internet were relieved to see the Chargers finally move on from underperforming tight end Tre’ McKitty. Tight end was an area that many of us expected to be improved upon in the offseason, and were rather disappointed when Tom Telesco and Brandon Staley failed to bring in a new face to the active roster.

Brandon Staley opened up about the decision during his Wednesday press conference, saying ultimately came down to “...performance. Just felt like we needed an upgrade at that position.”

Regarding Vannett, Staley stated, “Nick has experience in the league, he’s got the size... balance, body control, has played in really good systems.”

NFL.com has Vannett listed at 6’6”, 257 pounds. He certainly fits the prototype size-wise. If he can make a impact in the Chargers’ run game, he’ll even make a case to be retained next year as the Chargers search for reliable role-players while combing the draft prospects and free agent market (with what little financial resources they have) for a true TE1.

The Chargers haven’t filled the void Vannett left on the practice squad with his promotion, potentially alluding to the possibility of Jalen Guyton and/or Otito Ogbonnia possibly returning from the Physically Unable to Perform list. Both were full participants in practice yesterday, with Joshua Palmer being the only member of the active roster to be a non-participant.

On the Nick Vannett signing, Staley admits, “All aspects of the tight end position. Felt like we needed an upgrade.” (Chargers.com)

21 out of 28 NFL media are taking the Chargers over the Jets on Monday night. (Chargers.com)

Jason Reed predicts the Chargers will draft FSU Keon Coleman in Round One of 2024 NFL Draft (Bolt Beat)

Alex Katson breaks down four problems areas for the Chargers leading up to their Jets match-up (Chargers Wire)

Joey Porter Jr asked to shadow DeAndre Hopkins in the Steelers’ primetime game against the Titans, and he delivered (NFL.com)

Davante Adams believes “It was time for some sort of change” in Las Vegas. (NFL.com)

Mark Davis opens up about reasons behind head coach, general manager firings (CBS NFL)

Treylon Burks endured a scary injury during Thursday Night Football, leaving the game on a spinal board, but reportedly had full use of his extremities by the end of the game (ESPN NFL)

Tuli Tuipulotu makes Chris Trapasso’s midseason All-Rookie team (CBS NFL)

Diontae Johnson scores first touchdown since 2021 (The Athletic)