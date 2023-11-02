Chargers Daily Links: Tre’ McKitty waived, makes way for Nick Vannett signing

Good morning, Chargers fans!

The Chargers finally did a little addition by subtraction this week by waiving former third round pick Tre’ McKitty. Whether you were hoping for the Chargers to buy or sell at the deadline, you may have been disappointed that this was the only move that was made Tuesday. Many fans eagerly waited to see if claims were made on the waiver wire, or if perhaps a late announcement of a last-minute trade would come through. However, the corresponding move came Wednesday when the Chargers promoted Nick Vannett from the practice squad to the active roster.

Nick Vannett is an instant upgrade over Tre’ McKitty as a run blocker, and provides experience in a room with two young tight ends who were originally signed by the Chargers as undrafted free agents.

Here are the links for today:

