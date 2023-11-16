Chargers Daily Links: Keenan Allen misses Wednesday’s practice ahead of Week 11

Good Morning, Bolts From the Blue.

The Chargers started Week 11 off with a slight bump in the road as six significant players missed Wednesday’s practice. Khalil Mack usually starts the week off resting so this isn’t surprising but there are some minor alarm bells ringing about some of the other names on this list.

Keenan Allen has been holding the Bolts’ offense together throughout what is looking like a career year for the 10 year veteran. If he is not able to go then the receiving options become thinner than a sheet of paper with rookies Quinten Johnston and Derius Davis looking to play alongside the more experienced Jalen Guyton and Simi Fehoko. Keenan Allen did manage to finish the Week 10 game against the Detroit Lions and there is further reason for hope as the Chargers have not elevated any of Terrell Bynum, Alex Erickson or Keelan Doss from the practice squad.

The tight end group is more concerning as both Gerald Everett and Donald Parham Jr. did not participate in practice due to injuries they picked up in last week’s loss. The Chargers did sign a familiar face in Stephen Anderson to the practice squad yesterday so if both the injured tight ends miss the game then expect to see him elevated to play alongside Stone Smartt and Nick Vannett.

There was a pleasant return to practice for JT Woods who has been unable to play since Week 4 with an undisclosed illness. He had shown real growth and promise to start the season so his addition to a struggling secondary could be a real boost. Woods is still on the reserve/non-football injury list but he could be activated in time for the Week 11 game against the Green Bay Packers.

And now, for today’s daily links:

The Chargers have a chance at making the playoffs as three rival AFC teams have the hardest remaining strength of schedule (Bolt Beat)

Ja’sir Taylor says “We sit in the film room week after week fixing the same mistakes.” (LA Times)

Brandon Staley will remain the defensive playcaller despite the poor results (Chargers Wire)

Insider reports once again link Bill Belichick to the Chargers’ job (Charger Report from SI)

DeShaun Watson is out for the rest of the season as he requires surgery to fix his shoulder (NFL.com)

Six Chargers’ coaches are listed on names to watch for future head coaching vacanies (NFL.com)

Former Charger Denzel Perryman has suspension reduced to two games (ESPN)

Runningback Michael Carter lands with the Arizona Cardinals after New York Jets cut him earlier this week (ESPN)

Broncos’ Courtland Sutton posted a ‘Russell Wilson apology form’ for fans to fill out (CBS NFL)

Patrick Mahomes explains why quarterbacks don’t like the expanded jersey number rules (Sports Illustrated)