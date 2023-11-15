Chargers Reacts Week 11: What happens to the defense if Brandon Staley were fired midseason

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Los Angeles Chargers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

After another disappointing loss, this time to a serious up-and-coming contender in the Detroit Lions, the hard questions are resurfacing. Brandon Staley’s defensive unit grossly underperformed, allowed 41 points to the Lions. The only team to allow more points to the Lions were the Carolina Panthers, a team in competition for the worst record in the league.

Today, we ask what you think would happen in the short term if Brandon Staley were to receive his walking papers early. Would the defense actually start gelling and playing better with a more open-minded approach to scheming, or a simplification of the defense? What sort of impact would a victory in Green Bay have on your confidence in the Chargers? If Staley were to be let go, which coach would you hire to replace him?