Chargers Daily Links: Chargers slip to third place in the AFC West as Week 10 comes to a close

The disappointment of Sunday’s loss to the Lions has only been compounded as a renewed Denver Broncos team beat the Buffalo Bills on Monday night to threaten to leap ahead of the Bolts in the AFC West standings.

Week 10’s results mean the Chargers have dropped to third place as the Las Vegas Raiders followed the Chargers’ example in beating the New York Jets. The Bolts are tied with the Broncos at 4-5 but their division record is better so that keeps them in third place for now.

Other than the desperately awful New England Patriots the entire AFC is in the playoff race with only one win separating the 7th seed from the 14th. The Chargers are firmly in the lower tier of the wildcard hunt sitting 12th after losing yet another chance to put pressure on those above them.

If Brandon Staley’s Chargers aren’t able to start to stack wins then they will be on the outside looking in by the time December rolls around. The third year head coach will be under more pressure than he already is if his team fails to beat the struggling Green Bay Packers on Sunday.

And now, for today’s daily links:

Edge Rusher Chris Rumph is heading for injured reserved as a foot fracture could keep him out until next season (Chargers.com)

Jim Harbaugh’s NCAA suspension could lead him to making the jump to be the Chargers’ head coach next season (Bolt Beat)

Chargers’ wide receivers stepped up to fill a needed void despite the loss to the Lions (Chargers Wire)

Cameron Dicker’s elite kicking is earning new nicknames (Charger Report from SI)

Josh Allen says ‘It’s no secret that the clock’s ticking’ for the Bills to turn their season around (NFL.com)

Anthony Barr is once again back with the Minnesota Vikings after Jordan Hicks goes down with an injury (NFL.com)

The New England Patriots have waived cornerback Jack Jones after two seasons (ESPN)

New Orleans Saints are signing veteran edge rusher Jason Pierre-Paul to their practice squad (ESPN)

Arthur Smith’s job is safe for now as pressure mounts on the Atlanta Falcons to make changes (CBS NFL)

Jacksonville Jaguars’ wide receiver Zay Jones has been arrested on domestic battery charge (CBS NFL)