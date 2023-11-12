Shortly after the Lions took the lead once again, the Chargers offense tied it up at 31-31 with an impressive 16-play drive, capped with Quentin Johnston’s first touchdown of his NFL career.

The Bolts started the drive with Keenan Allen on the field, but he was quickly taken back to the locker room for further assessment. That injury leaves the receiving room without it’s top three options, and elevates Quentin Johnston to the top of Justin Herbert’s progressions.

The box score will not show Johnston’s impact on the game, as he has bullied his coverage all day and drawn some key pass interference calls as he’s separated from his defenders. On this drive alone Johnston was targeted on a third and fourth down and drew pass interference calls both times.

The game is far from over as the teams continue this crazy shootout performance; let’s see if the Chargers can get a much-needed defensive stop.