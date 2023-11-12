The Chargers offense looked lethargic to start the game, only managing three points in their first four drives. They have since come alive with three straight touchdown drives to tie the game up at 24-24, giving the team a chance to reset and capitalize on this momentum.

The latest touchdown came after Keenan Allen grabbed a third down catch for 12 yards and a first down, but injured his shoulder on the play. Jalen Guyton answered the call for the Chargers’ offense, reeling in this absolute rope Justin Herbert threw to the end zone.

This is Guyton’s first touchdown in two years after the Chargers lost him last year to an ACL tear, following a slow start to his season. Guyton was retained in the offseason as Justin Herbert’s speed-threat, but had to sit on the PUP while continuing to recover from his torn ACL. He was activated in time for the Jets game last week, but saw minimal snaps and only two targets, neither of which were pulled in.

The Chargers will need Jalen to keep it up, as Allen’s health is currently unknown, and receiver production behind him has been minimal.