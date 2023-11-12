Chargers vs. Lions: How to watch, kickoff, TV schedule, radio broadcast and more

Another Sunday is upon us, Bolts From the Blue, which means another amazing day of NFL football.

The Detroit Lions arrive in Los Angeles at 2.5-point favorites to topple the Los Angeles Chargers. Both teams are relatively healthy for a Week 10 game; the Lions are well-rested coming off their bye week, and the Chargers are on a short week after playing the Jets on Monday Night Football, but both teams are looking for a statement win against the other. Defeating the Lions would give the Chargers their first winning record all season and only their second win against a starting quarterback, while the Lions would continue silencing their doubters should they leave LA with a win.

Check out the various ways you can tune in below, and have an amazing Sunday!

Date: Sunday, November 12th

Kickoff: 1:05 p.m. (PT)

Location: SoFi Stadium — Inglewood, California

Watch it live: CBS, NFL+, Paramount+

Live stream: NFL+, fuboTV, DirecTV Stream, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV Listen: ALT FM-98.7 for the local broadcast. San Bernardino will air it on KATY 101.3 FM, Eugene on KORE 1050 AM/95.7 FM, Palm Springs/Yucca KNWZ FM & KNWH AM, Las Vegas KXNT 840 AM, KXST CBS SPORTS 1140, and KLUC 98.5 HD2. Spanish broadcast will be available locally at Que Buena FM 105.5/94.3 and in San Diego at Uniradio XHFG 107.3 FM.

Odds: Lions (-2.5) (DraftKings Sportsbook)

