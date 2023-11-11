The Chargers get to take a breather from the nation stage as they face off against a tough opponent in the Detroit Lions. DraftKings Sportsbook. Below are my favorite prop bets on the week, showcasing players that I believe will step up and be key contributors.

Weekly Special: Keenan Allen 75+ Receiving Yards, Austin Ekeler 2+ Rushing Touchdowns (+900)

This is my second time featuring a DraftKings Sportsbook “Weekly Special,” and I’m a fan of this one as I was last week’s, even if it didn’t hit. These aren’t +100 “pick ‘em” type bets, but they seem to have pretty solid odds for the offering.

Keenan Allen has surpassed 75 yards in five out of eight games thus far. The Lions’ defense is weaker on the boundary, with PFF ranking Cameron Sutton and Jerry Jacobs as the 65th and 53rd rated cornerbacks in the league out of 114 eligible players. However, rookie stud Brian Branch will likely be across from Allen in his slot snaps, and Jack Campbell will be covering the middle of the field from the MIKE linebacker spot, where we thrives in coverage.

Regardless, Justin Herbert will need to hit Allen early and often to stand a chance in this matchup. I would expect Allen to be moved around more than normal; although we typically think of Allen as a dominant slot receiver, he excels all over the field, and has lined up wide for 37.4% of snaps this year. It’s worth noting he’s topped out at 50% wide snaps and has gone over 40% four times, which is where I’d expect him to trend this game.

If this game is high-scoring like many pundits believe, Austin Ekeler is likely to be a touchdown benefactor from such a scenario. Even if his rushing yards are down, when the Bolts get in the redzone, we know who’s getting the carries.

+900 is way, way too tempting to pass up for this plausible game script.

Same Game Parlay: Jahmyr Gibbs Over 37.5 Rushing Yards, Anytime Touchdown (+234)

David Montgomery is back in the fold this week, but it’s unlikely that Gubbs will be regulated to a strictly spell back role. A rib injury is no joke for a running back (or a quarterback as we know), so while I expect Montgomery to get some carries, I can’t imagine they don’t still tilt the carry load in favor of Gibbs. Parlaying the “over” on his rushing yards with an anytime touchdown feels like a safe bet.

Same Game Parlay - Jameson Williams 50+ Alternate Receiving Yards, Anytime Touchdown (+1300)

This bet relates to the Lions play action success as much as Williams’ actual talent. Williams is a true burner, and the Lions running game will likely have the Chargers primed for a couple misdirections in the play action. Combine the two and it seems fairly likely that Williams will get past the defense at least once.

As they’ve done through most of the year, I’d expect plenty of cushion coming Williams’ way with room operate underneath, as well as a coverage breakdown or two. It’d be very impressive for the Chargers to beat the Lions without allowing the traditional explosive gains.

What bets are you placing, Bolts From the Blue?