We’re a day closer to this season-defining matchup against the Detroit Lions. While the Chargers are going to continue with their strong momentum on defense to outlast the Lions in this game, there’s no doubt the offense has to shake some of it’s recent struggles.

The offensive line must find some rhythm to help Justin Herbert find his patience and accuracy in the pocket, and to create some running lanes for Austin Ekeler and Joshua Kelley. Currently, PFF has the team’s pass blocking ranked dead-average at 15th with a score of 63.4, while the run blocking is ranked an abysmal 31st with a 48.3 score. Yikes.

Corey Linsley is attempting to help where he can, hoping to inspire the offensive line with highlight reels of each player to show the level they are capable of playing. Linsley’s role on the team is resembling one of a coach, slowing burning out hope of an eventual return for the All-Pro center. The continued focus and effort he’s putting into his teammates speaks volume of the character Linsley possesses.

The #Chargers have been without Corey Linsley for the past 5 games but his presence is still very much felt by the team. He made a highlight tape for each guy on the o-line and also comes in each week with a presentation to help his teammates in their game prep. pic.twitter.com/RltulVGycx — Bridget Condon (@BridgetCondon_) November 10, 2023

