We haven’t held back from looking ahead to the 2024 offseason, the dire cap situation in front of us, and what it likely means for the roster next year.

The Chargers will inevitably have to part with some of their top-tier talent, which could be any combination of Joey Bosa, Khalil Mack, Mike Williams, and Keenan Allen. But perhaps just as importantly, the Chargers are currently hamstrung from retaining some of their upcoming UFA’s.

The more Alohi Gilman tape I watch, the more I'm convinced Tom Telesco should try and extend him for a couple more years. Like Adrian Phillips, his athletic profile likely limits his FA value... should cost much to extend him.



If not, he's definitely a guy we are going to miss — Kyle DeDiminicantanio (@TheKyleDe) September 9, 2023

Tom Telesco doesn’t have to be cap compliant in 2024 until the beginning of the new league year, so technically he can extend some of these players now and worry about compliance later. Alohi Gilman is a target Telesco has to consider, as his market should still be relatively low given his limited starts over his four year career and his average athletic profile. Despite this, the Chargers defense has looked completely different with Gilman in the lineup, and his trajectory has been steadily climbing since his breakout performance last year against the Dolphins.

Additionally, here is the injury report from yesterday. It’s still looking clean, but Joey Bosa does appear to be fighting an illness.

