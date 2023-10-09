After a long bye week, Chargers fan can enjoy another Monday Night Football game by potentially fading their AFC West divisional rivals on DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Las Vegas Raiders (-2.5) take on the Green Bay Packers (+2.5) in what will be Davante Adams’ first game playing against the team that drafted him. It’s a very different Green Bay squad than when he was catching passes from Aaron Rodgers, and shared the wide receiver room with Randall Cobb, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, and Allen Lazard.

Jordan Love has taken the reigns as the new franchise quarterback for Green Bay, with a whole new skill position crew in Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs, Jayden Reed, Dontayvion Wicks, and Luke Musgrave... all players selected in the last two drafts. Green Bay is in the midst of a major transition, but so far is holding its own with a 2-2 record.

Draftkings Sportsbook has the Over/Under set at 45.5 points. Although I wouldn’t be shocked to see Jimmy G feeding Adams in a big win, it’s hard to bet on a divisional rival. I’m taking the Packers and the under tonight.

What do you think, BFTB? Any of you placing bets tonight?