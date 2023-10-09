Chargers sign C Cameron Tom to practice squad, make 2 other transactions

In a move to help reinforce the offensive line following Corey Linsley’s placement on IR, the Chargers are signing veteran center Cameron Tom to the practice squad. The news was first reported by NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

In two other moves, the Chargers are bringing back defensive tackle Christopher Hinton to the active roster and also signing safety Mark Webb to the practice squad.

With Corey Linsley on NFI, the #Chargers signed veteran center Cameron Tom to the practice squad. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 9, 2023

Tom is a former undrafted free agent of the Saints back in 2017. He played collegiately at Southern Miss where he started most of his four years with the program.

The 6’3, 291-pounder has played in 13 games total with one start to his name. He played 11 games for the Saints in 2018 and followed that with one game for New Orleans in 2020 and one game for the Dolphins in 2021.

Webb returns to the Chargers after being the team’s seventh-round draft pick in 2021. He has appeared in 11 total games with three career tackles.