Chargers open as 2.5-point underdogs against the Cowboys

Kellen Moore will get his first crack at his old team when the Cowboys come to SoFi Stadium this week to face the Chargers on Monday Night Football. As of Monday morning, the Chargers are currently 2.5-point underdogs against Dallas with the over/under set at 47.5, per DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Chargers are coming off an early Week Five bye that was still sorely needed as many of their stars have been battling injuries from the start of the season. Austin Ekeler is finally expected to return from an ankle injury that’s kept him out of all but one game this year while Derwin James should get back on the field after a hamstring injury sidelined him during the team’s recent 24-17 win over the Raiders.

Edge rusher Joey Bosa has also been hampered by a hamstring injury that’s cost him one game and kept him on a snap count for two others.

The Cowboys are coming off a 42-10 loss to the 49ers that quarterback Dak Prescott called the “most humbling” of his career. He threw three interceptions on back-to-back-to-back drives that all but kept the Cowboys from ever putting up much of a fight.

The Cowboys are still viewed as having one of the best defenses in all of football so this is definitely not a matchup that all of a sudden got easier based on their recent outing. San Francisco has scored 30 or more points in every game this season and we know just how legitimate Kyle Shanahan and Co. are at lighting up the scoreboard.

Either way, this should be an exciting game under the lights in primetime.