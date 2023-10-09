Chargers Daily Links: Does Jonathan Taylor’s new contract change Austin Ekeler’s future in LA?

Good morning, Chargers fans!

Austin Ekeler was at the forefront of the movement to try and get running backs paid earlier this year when it seemed like every big-name back was voicing their displeasure about the current state of their position’s market. Josh Jacobs took awhile to come back to the Raiders. Jonathan Taylor was seeing a rift start to form between him and the Colts’ front office. Ekeler, himself, looked for trade partners after the Chargers chose not to extend him past this season.

As of today, Jacobs got a usable deal and return to Las Vegas but hasn’t looked anything like his 2022 form, Jonathan Taylor just signed a three-year, $42 million extension just before his teammate rushed for 165 yards and two touchdowns to dampen his 2023 debut, and Ekeler has missed the past three games after suffering an ankle injury in Week One.

Heck, and I didn’t even mention Nick Chubb’s sever season-ending injury he sustained several weeks ago.

The idea of what running backs are worth has continued to bounce up and down all season. With Ekeler set to return in Week Six after an extended break through the bye, I wanted to throw out this conversation starter to you all: Has anything changed in regards to Ekeler’s future with the Chargers? Do you think Taylor’s latest deal pushes anything forward between Ek and the team or do things remain as they were and this seemingly is his last year in powder blue?

Go ahead and leave all of your thoughts below!

