BFTB Sunday Game Picks: Cowboys, 49ers headline Week 5 slate

Today's slate of NFL games kicks off with a tilt across the pond between the Buffalo Bills and Jacksonville Jaguars inside Tottenham Hotspur. As of this morning, the Bills are 5.5-point favorites over the Jaguars, per DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Jaguars have actually been in England quite some time now as they remained there all of this past week following their win over the Falcons last Sunday at Wembley Stadium.

The early game slot is headlined by the AFC North matchup between the Steelers and Ravens (-4.5) along with the season debut for Colts running back Jonathan Taylor who will suit up against the Titans (-2.5). Taylor recently signed a three-year, $42 million extension, ending a lengthy stretch of drama between him and owner Jim Irsay.

The afternoon slate features games between the Eagles (-4) and Rams, as well as the Vikings and Chiefs (-3.5). Rams wideout Cooper Kupp is expected to make his season debut, as well, but will he be able to find his usual production against a stingy Eagles defense while rookie Puka Nacua remains hot?

Finally, Sunday Night Football features an excellent matchup between the Cowboys and 49ers. Both teams feature one of the best defenses in the NFL, so while offense would be expected to come at a premium, don't be surprised to still see a fair amount of points scored between these two clubs.

