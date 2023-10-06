Best and worst Chargers on offense/defense through the first month of the 2023 season

The Chargers rebounded from a rough 0-2 start to the season to get back to .500 just in time for their bye this week. The remaining schedule is a mixed bag of teams on either end of the spectrum. A lot of great teams and some not-so-good ones litter their path to the postseason.
The Chargers certainly needed a lot to go right the past two weeks to get here, and that included some historical performances from several of their star players.
The bye creates a natural checkpoint to the season. It’s a moment where we can take a step back, slow down, and reflect on the year thus far.
With that in mind, let’s take a look at the best and worst Chargers on either side of the ball through four weeks.
Offense
Best
WR Keenan Allen - 80.2
QB Justin Herbert - 76.3
OT Rashawn Slater - 75.0
RB Austin Ekeler - 74.8
WR Mike Williams - 74.6
Worst
TE Tre’ McKitty - 35.2
TE Stone Smartt - 45.7
RB Joshua Kelley - 53.1
RB Elijah Dotson - 54.8
WR Joshua Palmer - 55.7
Defense
Best
EDGE Khalil Mack - 83.1
CB Asante Samuel Jr. - 78.8
S Alohi Gulman - 74.3
LB Nick Niemann - 65.3
S Dean Marlowe - 63.2
Worst
EDGE Brevin Allen - 29.8
DT Austin Johnson - 34.8
DT Scott Matlock - 39.9
CB Michael Davis - 44.2
CB J.C. Jackson - 48.2
