Best and worst Chargers on offense/defense through the first month of the 2023 season

The Chargers rebounded from a rough 0-2 start to the season to get back to .500 just in time for their bye this week. The remaining schedule is a mixed bag of teams on either end of the spectrum. A lot of great teams and some not-so-good ones litter their path to the postseason.

The Chargers certainly needed a lot to go right the past two weeks to get here, and that included some historical performances from several of their star players.

The bye creates a natural checkpoint to the season. It’s a moment where we can take a step back, slow down, and reflect on the year thus far.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at the best and worst Chargers on either side of the ball through four weeks.

Offense

Best

WR Keenan Allen - 80.2

QB Justin Herbert - 76.3

OT Rashawn Slater - 75.0

RB Austin Ekeler - 74.8

WR Mike Williams - 74.6

Worst

TE Tre’ McKitty - 35.2

TE Stone Smartt - 45.7

RB Joshua Kelley - 53.1

RB Elijah Dotson - 54.8

WR Joshua Palmer - 55.7

Defense

Best

EDGE Khalil Mack - 83.1

CB Asante Samuel Jr. - 78.8

S Alohi Gulman - 74.3

LB Nick Niemann - 65.3

S Dean Marlowe - 63.2

Worst

EDGE Brevin Allen - 29.8

DT Austin Johnson - 34.8

DT Scott Matlock - 39.9

CB Michael Davis - 44.2

CB J.C. Jackson - 48.2