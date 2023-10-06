Chargers Daily Links: Rest of season record predictions

Good morning, Chargers fans!

When the Chargers come back from their bye next week, they’ll face a tough two-game gauntlet against the Cowboys (3-1) and Chiefs (3-1). After that, back-to-back games against the lowly Bears (1-3) and Jets (1-3).

From there, the remaining nine games include:

Lions (3-1)

Packers (2-2)

Ravens (3-1)

Patriots (1-3)

Broncos (1-3)

Raiders (1-3)

Bills (3-1)

Broncos (1-3)

Chiefs (3-1)

Let’s kick off today’s discussion with some predictions on how you see the remaining schedule shaking out for the Chargers. As it stands, there’s just as many 3-1 teams remaining on the schedule as there are 1-3 clubs (six apiece). Based on what you see above, what will be the Chargers’ final record? Will they match 10-7 from a year ago? What about their 9-8 mark in 2021? Will they stumble to below 8-9 and fall below .500 for the first time since Brandon Staley took over as head coach? Give us all of your thoughts below!

