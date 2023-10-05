J.C. Jackson trade details confirmed

After a lot of numbers were thrown around on Wednesday during the breaking news regarding the Chargers sending J.C. Jackson back to the Patriots after an injury-riddled stint in Los Angeles.

At the end of the day, we just knew the Chargers were paying most of his $12 million salary this year to help grease the wheels and get the transaction done. But as of Thursday morning, we got some of the finer details.

Per ESPN’s Field Yates, the Chargers will reportedly paid $7.77 million in a signing bonus on Wednesday to help push the trade through. On the other side, New England will still owe Jackson $1.55 million for the remainder of the season.

Final accounting of the J.C. Jackson trade:



The Chargers paid Jackson a $7,77,777 bonus yesterday to facilitate the deal.



The Patriots will owe Jackson $1,555,556 for the rest of this season.



Jackson is under contract through 2026, with the final three years non-guaranteed. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 5, 2023

With Jackson’s final three seasons of his contract not guaranteed, this move by the Patriots could honestly come down to a one-year rental for a former player who used to star for them as an undrafted free agent. Will the Patriots be able to turn him back into the player he was before? If they do, it’ll be another feather in the cap of Bill Belichick and a blemish on Brandon Staley’s resume.