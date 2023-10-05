The Chicago Bears had an interesting conundrum this past offseason. After only managing three wins in the 2022 season, they secured the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Instead of drafting a new franchise quarterback to build around, the Bears opted to build around Justin Fields, the promising dual-threat quarterback they drafted 11th overall in 2021. They traded with the Carolina Panthers, sliding form first overall to ninth, to secure Fields a true WR1 in DJ Moore and collect a bevy of picks in the process.

The team has gotten off to a terrible start this season, sliding to 0-4 after Russell Wilson led the Broncos to an improbable comeback last weekend. Should the Bears lose tonight, it would be their worst start to a season since 1997, the last time they went 0-5. Every game that slips away from the Bears gets them closer to another high pick in the next draft, and it’s unlikely the Bears would pass on taking a top quarterback prospect two years in a row.

The Commanders’ pass rush has been efficient so far this year, boasting 13 sacks in their first four games. Ron Rivera will lean on Chase Young, Montez Sweat, and Jonathan Allen to make it a long day for Fields, and feature an effective if not flashy offense that should be enough to lift the Commanders to their third win of the season.

DraftKings Sportsbook has the Commanders as 6-point favorites, and a over/under of 44.5 points. I’m willing to bet they can cover those points, what do you think BFTB?