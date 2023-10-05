Chargers Daily Links: Chargers claim CB Essang Bassey

Good morning, Chargers fans!

On Tuesday afternoon, the Chargers claimed cornerback Essang Bassey off waivers from the Broncos. Bassey ended the 2021 season as a member of the Chargers after appearing in one game that season.

In his career, Bassey has appeared in 32 career games with four starts for the Broncos. He has career totals of 42 tackles, one interception, four pass breakups, four tackles for loss, and a fumble recovery.

He played collegiately at Wake Forest where he played in 52 career games before going undrafted in 2020.

