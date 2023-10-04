Khalil Mack named AFC Defensive Player of the Week

After failing to find a quarterback through the first three weeks of the season, Chargers veteran edge rusher Khalil Mack more than made up for it with a historic performance this past Sunday against the Raiders.

Before the clock finally struck zero, Mack had either taken down or stripped Raiders rookie quarterback Aidan O’Connell six times, setting a new Chargers single-game franchise record. He was just one sack shy of tying the league record of seven.

It should come as no surprise then that Mack was named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week with his legendary performance.

return of the mack pic.twitter.com/vnrVnkv9gq — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) October 4, 2023

Mack also became just the second player in NFL history to record multiple games with five or more sacks in a career. The other is Derrick Thomas who still owns that league-wide single-game sack record of seven.

In all, Mack finished with 10 total tackles, six sacks, five tackles for loss, and two forced fumbles against the Raiders. He now enters Week Five tied for the league lead with the Steelers’ T.J. Watt and Jaguars’ Josh Allen.