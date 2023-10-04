Chargers trade J.C. Jackson to Patriots for 2025 late-round pick swap

The Chargers finally decided to cut bait with disgruntled cornerback J.C. Jackson whom they signed prior to the 2022 season for five years and $82.5 million. On Wednesday morning, NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported that the Chargers are sending Jackson back to the Patriots for a swap of 2025 sixth and seventh-round draft picks.

To help facilitate the move, the Chargers are also paying the majority of his $12 million in guaranteed money for the 2023 season. Per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Patriots are paying roughly $1.5 million of his $9.33 million salary and the Chargers are covering the rest in a signing bonus.

The #Patriots and #Chargers will swap 2025 6th and 7th rounders, sources say. https://t.co/LHfmbBxTb6 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 4, 2023

Jackson appeared in just seven games for the Chargers over the past year and a half as he struggled with injuries since before his very first regular season game in Los Angeles. After five games in 2022 where he was arguably one of the worst starting cornerbacks in the NFL, Jackson ruptured his patellar tendon which cost him the rest of his first season with LA. He returned in Week One of this season and immediately fell victim to Tyreek Hill and the Dolphins. Two weeks later against the Vikings, he was a healthy scratch. This past Sunday, he was active but failed to record a single snap.

He ends his Chargers tenure with one interception to five touchdowns allowed. He allowed an average of 20.5 yards per reception and a 59.4 completion percentage in seven games played.

The Chargers now move one from one of the worst free-agent signings in recent memory and hope the secondary can continue to gel moving forward now that they’ve coming off a two-game win streak heading into their Week 5 bye.