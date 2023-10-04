In Week Three, the Chargers got two historical performances on offense from Justin Herbert and Keenan Allen. Those performances shot both players up the rankings for their respective positions in terms of season statistics and it’s likely they’ll continue to produce at an elite level going forward.

This past Sunday, the Chargers got a third historic performance but this time it came on the defensive side of the ball a la a six-sack performance from veteran edge rusher Khalil Mack. Six sacks is a new franchise record and it fell just one shy of tying the NFL’s single-game record set by Chiefs legend Derrick Thomas.

That said, let’s go ahead and take a look at where the rest of the Chargers’ playmakers landed following the fourth game of the season.

QB Justin Herbert

Passing yards: 1,106 (5th)

Passing touchdowns: Seven (T-7th)

Completions: 103 (T-2nd)

Interceptions: One (T-4th)

RB Joshua Kelley

Rushing Yards: 207 (22nd)

Rushing touchdowns: One (T-17th)

WR Keenan Allen

Receptions: 35 (2nd)

Receiving yards: 434 (4th)

Receiving touchdowns: Three (T-3rd)

TE Donald Parham

Receiving touchdowns: Three (T-3rd)

EDGE Khalil Mack

Sacks: Six (T-1st)

Tackles for loss: Five (T-5th)

#Chargers Khalil Mack & Tuli Tuipulotu are defending the run at an incredible level through 4 games. They're doing all the dirty work, condensing space, & making plays all over the tape. 52 essentially erases both of the Raiders' pullers here and leaves Jacobs with nowhere to go. pic.twitter.com/tpv9iGPHD7 — Steven Haglund (@StevenIHaglund) October 3, 2023

EDGE Joey Bosa

Sacks (T-18th)

Tackles for loss: Three (T-41st)

EDGE Tuli Tuipulotu

Sacks (T-48th)

Tackles for loss: Four (T-20th)

LB Kenneth Murray

Tackles: 29 (61st)

Tackles for loss: Three (T-41st)

CB Asante Samuel Jr.