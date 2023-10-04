 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Where do Chargers players stand statistically after Week 4?

It took Khalil Mack just one game to tie the league leaders with six sacks on the season.

By Michael Peterson
/ new
Las Vegas Raiders v Los Angeles Chargers Photo by Harry How/Getty Images

In Week Three, the Chargers got two historical performances on offense from Justin Herbert and Keenan Allen. Those performances shot both players up the rankings for their respective positions in terms of season statistics and it’s likely they’ll continue to produce at an elite level going forward.

This past Sunday, the Chargers got a third historic performance but this time it came on the defensive side of the ball a la a six-sack performance from veteran edge rusher Khalil Mack. Six sacks is a new franchise record and it fell just one shy of tying the NFL’s single-game record set by Chiefs legend Derrick Thomas.

That said, let’s go ahead and take a look at where the rest of the Chargers’ playmakers landed following the fourth game of the season.

QB Justin Herbert

  • Passing yards: 1,106 (5th)
  • Passing touchdowns: Seven (T-7th)
  • Completions: 103 (T-2nd)
  • Interceptions: One (T-4th)

RB Joshua Kelley

  • Rushing Yards: 207 (22nd)
  • Rushing touchdowns: One (T-17th)

WR Keenan Allen

  • Receptions: 35 (2nd)
  • Receiving yards: 434 (4th)
  • Receiving touchdowns: Three (T-3rd)

TE Donald Parham

  • Receiving touchdowns: Three (T-3rd)

EDGE Khalil Mack

  • Sacks: Six (T-1st)
  • Tackles for loss: Five (T-5th)

EDGE Joey Bosa

  • Sacks (T-18th)
  • Tackles for loss: Three (T-41st)

EDGE Tuli Tuipulotu

  • Sacks (T-48th)
  • Tackles for loss: Four (T-20th)

LB Kenneth Murray

  • Tackles: 29 (61st)
  • Tackles for loss: Three (T-41st)

CB Asante Samuel Jr.

  • Interceptions: One (T-18th)

More From Bolts From The Blue

Loading comments...