Sign up for Bolts From The Blue second-chance Survivor Pool now!

Hey Chargers fans! If you joined in our first Bolts From The Blue survivor pool back in Week 1, and quickly found yourself eliminated, or regret not having signed up at all, we’ve got another opportunity for you!

That’s because Bolts From The Blue is excited to announce a second-chance contest for the community. It’s open to anyone who was eliminated from the initial contest at the start of the regular season, or those who didn’t sign up during the first Survivor Pool. As with the initial contest, this second-chance opportunity is sponsored by DraftKings Sportsbook.

Whether you’re looking for the perfect mulligan now that you know a bit more about the league this season, or you’re finally read to test your luck against the rest of the site, be sure to sign up below.

Second-Chance Survivor Pool Explainer

In Week 5, you pick a team to win. If they win, you advance to Week 6 and if they lose or finish in a tie, you’re eliminated.

You pick a team each week and are not allowed to pick the same team again.

If you forget to make a pick in a given week, you’re eliminated.

If you were eliminated in the first contest, you’re allowed to re-use those teams in this second-chance contest.

The last person (or people) standing wins. If everyone is eliminated before Week 18, the last people to lose win the prize. There’s a $100 cash prize for our second-chance winner this year. If there is a tie at the end, the prize is split evenly among the finishers.

To help guide you through the registration process this time, be sure to read the information below.

Registration Info

There was a little bit of confusion for some around signing up for the Week 1 Survivor contest, so we’re putting together a few more specifics on registration. Before we get to that, just a reminder that the second-chance contest is open to anybody who was eliminated from the first contest OR if you never signed up for the first contest. If you are still alive in the first contest, you are NOT eligible for this second-chance contest.

If you played the Week 1 contest and were eliminated, your registration still works. Log in like you did the first time and you’ll be prompted to create a new entry name. If you did not play the game the first time around, you’ll need to create a log-in.

The registration for this game is separate from your site log-in or from a DraftKings log-in if you have one. To register for an account to play the game, go down to the game below and click on “Register for an account.” It asks for your first name, email, and a password you create. Your email will NOT be sold or given away. It is strictly so you can get a weekly reminder to make your pick and so you can get a password reset sent to you if you forget your password.

After you register, it’ll ask for an entry name. That is not the team you’re picking that week, but rather, what name will show up in the leaderboard for your entry.