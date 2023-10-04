Chargers Poll: What is your confidence level heading into the bye?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Los Angeles Chargers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

The Chargers survived a laterally by the Raiders to exit SoFi Stadium with a 24-17 win on Sunday. It came with a resurgent performance from veteran Khalil Mack who notched a Chargers franchise-record six sacks, which was one off the NFL single-game record.

Herbert and the passing offense seemed a but “off” for most of the day and they definitely hit a sluggish stretch in the second half as the entire offense combined for just 85 yards and zero points. Ultimately, they still put the finishing touches on the Raiders with a 51-yard strike on a third-and-10.

Now with a week of down time ahead of them before they must begin prep for the Cowboys, how confident are you all in the direction of the Chargers? Did they right the ship? Is it something we can even know before they take on the Cowboys and Chiefs?

Go ahead and vote in our confidence poll below and come back later this week to see the results!