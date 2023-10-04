Chargers Daily Links: Bolts deemed a ‘contender’ among 2-2 clubs

Good morning, Chargers fans!

The Bolts turned around their season by winning their last two games in order to enter the bye at 2-2. The tune being sung around the team has changed drastically from the 0-2 start and hope is on the horizon. But now, it’s time for the team to heal up as several impact player and starters are dealing with injuries, including Joey Bosa, Derwin James, and Austin Ekeler.

With a number of teams sitting at 2-2 after the first month of the season, Adam Schein of CBS Sports went about sorting each of the .500 teams between two groups: Contender or Pretender.

The Chargers made the group of five contenders along with the Texans, Jaguars, Rams, and Steelers. The pretenders group was made up of the Commanders, Titans, Colts, and Packers.

Here’s what Schein had to say about the Chargers:

“I gulp as I write this blurb about an annually snakebitten team. Justin Herbert is already banged up. Joey Bosa, Derwin James and Austin Ekeler were just inactive. And Mike Williams is out for the year. And yet ...” “... the Bolts still ooze talent. Sure, they could be 0-4. But they could also be 4-0. The Kansas City Chiefs have won the past seven AFC West titles, but they look vulnerable in the early goings of this season.” “I know the Chargers history. I have questions about head coach Brandon Staley. But this QB is special. Keenan Allen is a certified stud. I choose to believe.”

And now for today’s links.

