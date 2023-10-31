Chargers waive TE Tre’ McKitty

On the day of the NFL trade deadline, the Chargers did in fact make a move.

According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the Chargers are waiving tight end Tre’ McKitty. McKitty was originally selected in the third round of the 2021 draft out of Georgia. He was the second of two picks in that third round as the Chargers also selected wide receiver Joshua Palmer.

When McKitty was selected, Tom Telesco told reporters afterwards that they believed McKitty was the “last pro-ready tight end available on the board.” That expectation for him truly never got close in the end as McKitty never was any higher than the team’s third tight end. After a college career where he spent time at both Florida State and Georgia, McKitty was a seldomly-used pass catcher, as well. He’ll finish his time with the Bolts with 16 catches for 117 yards and no touchdowns.

McKitty also struggled with penalties, recording six during his limited snap count in 2022 which was tied for the second-most on the Chargers. In his final game with the Chargers, he was called for a holding penalty on a fourth-and-1 which forced a turnover on downs late in the team’s win over the Bears this past Sunday.