NFL 2023 trade deadline tracker: Josh Dobbs gets the chance to save the Vikings

The NFL’s trade deadline is coming up in just a matter of hours and after there were double-digit trades made a year ago, I think it’s worth keeping track of all the action once again.

The Chargers unfortunately haven’t been too active at the deadline in the years under Tom Telesco and I don’t think that’s about to change, regardless of how the team is faring so far this season. They certainly could use a better blocking tight, but there isn’t much else I could see the team being desperate for.

Up until the deadline this evening, keep it right here for all the moves happening around the NFL.

Tuesday, October 31st, 10:35 a.m. PT: The Vikings are trading for Cardinals quarterback Josh Dobbs.

The #Vikings are trading for #AZCardinals QB Josh Dobbs, with plenty of starting experience, per me and @TomPelissero.



It helps make up for the loss of Kirk Cousins. And gives MIN a chance… pic.twitter.com/TUEnTemakr — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 31, 2023

Tuesday, October 31st, 8:42 a.m. PT: The Bears have agreed to a trade to acquire edge rusher Montez Sweat from the Commanders in exchange for a 2024 second-round pick.

Trade: Commanders and Bears have agreed to a trade that is expected to send DE Montez Sweat to the Chicago for a 2024 second-round pick, per sources. Sweat is in the last year of his contract, and the Commanders are opting for a draft pick now. Chicago beefs up its line. pic.twitter.com/Hd7jtqDtWY — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 31, 2023

Monday, October 30th, 11:35 p.m. PT: The Giants sent defensive tackle Leonard Williams to the Seahawks in exchange for a 2024 second-round pick and a 2025 fifth-round pick