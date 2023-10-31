 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NFL 2023 trade deadline tracker: Josh Dobbs gets the chance to save the Vikings

Keep it right here for all the latest trade deadline deals happening around the NFL.

By Michael Peterson Updated
Baltimore Ravens v Arizona Cardinals Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images

The NFL’s trade deadline is coming up in just a matter of hours and after there were double-digit trades made a year ago, I think it’s worth keeping track of all the action once again.

The Chargers unfortunately haven’t been too active at the deadline in the years under Tom Telesco and I don’t think that’s about to change, regardless of how the team is faring so far this season. They certainly could use a better blocking tight, but there isn’t much else I could see the team being desperate for.

Up until the deadline this evening, keep it right here for all the moves happening around the NFL.

Tuesday, October 31st, 10:35 a.m. PT: The Vikings are trading for Cardinals quarterback Josh Dobbs.

Tuesday, October 31st, 8:42 a.m. PT: The Bears have agreed to a trade to acquire edge rusher Montez Sweat from the Commanders in exchange for a 2024 second-round pick.

Monday, October 30th, 11:35 p.m. PT: The Giants sent defensive tackle Leonard Williams to the Seahawks in exchange for a 2024 second-round pick and a 2025 fifth-round pick

