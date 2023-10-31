 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NFL 2023 trade deadline tracker: Chase Young and Nick Bosa reunite with 49ers

Keep it right here for all the latest trade deadline deals happening around the NFL.

By Michael Peterson
Philadelphia Eagles v Washington Commanders Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images

The NFL’s trade deadline is coming up in just a matter of hours and after there were double-digit trades made a year ago, I think it’s worth keeping track of all the action once again.

The Chargers unfortunately haven’t been too active at the deadline in the years under Tom Telesco and I don’t think that’s about to change, regardless of how the team is faring so far this season. They certainly could use a better blocking tight, but there isn’t much else I could see the team being desperate for.

Up until the deadline this evening, keep it right here for all the moves happening around the NFL.

12:32 p.m. PT: The Packers are sending cornerback Rasul Douglas to the Bills

12:00 p.m. PT: The Browns are sending wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones to the Lions in exchange for a 2025 sixth-round pick

11:37 a.m. PT: The Commanders are sending edge rusher Chase Young to the 49ers for a 2024 third-round pick

11:15 a.m. PT: The Vikings are trading offensive guard Ezra Cleveland to the Jaguars for a day three pick in this year’s draft

10:35 a.m. PT: The Vikings are trading for Cardinals quarterback Josh Dobbs

8:42 a.m. PT: The Bears have agreed to a trade to acquire edge rusher Montez Sweat from the Commanders in exchange for a 2024 second-round pick

Monday, October 30th, 11:35 p.m. PT: The Giants sent defensive tackle Leonard Williams to the Seahawks in exchange for a 2024 second-round pick and a 2025 fifth-round pick

