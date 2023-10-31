Chargers Power Rankings Roundup: Bolts see minor rise after MNF beatdown of Bears

The Chargers did everything they could to make a statement against a 2-5 Bears team in primetime. Winning 30-13 wasn’t so much impressive as it was expected from a team with playoff aspirations. Regardless, it was a welcomed sight as the Bolts won their first game by more than one score since New Year’s Day earlier this year when they beat the Rams 31-10.

The win brought the Chargers one game closer to evening their record at .500 ahead of next week’s Monday Night Football tilt against the 4-3 Jets who are coming off an extremely ugly 13-10 win over the Giants in Week Eight. If they can manage to stack another win, their playoff hopes should be right back on for this season.

Let’s go ahead and take a look at where the Bolts landed this week power rankings.

“That Chargers team we saw against the Bears is the one we expect to see with all that talent. But consistency is always an issue with that team.” - Pete Prisco

“The juice has returned to the offense, largely thanks to the life that’s returned to Austin Ekeler’s legs. Sunday night, he became the first running back in the Super Bowl era (since 1966) to amass 30 TD receptions with one team.” - Nate Davis

“The Los Angeles Chargers got off to a rocky start this season, largely because of a defense that has struggled mightily, especially against the pass. But in allowing just 295 yards and a single touchdown, edge-rusher Joey Bosa told reporters that the Bolts finally put together a solid defensive effort.” “‘I think we did a good job of stopping the run first and the defensive backs did a really good job of taking the ball away. I think it was just a solid game all around,’ Bosa said.” “With quarterback Justin Herbert throwing for more yards than the Bears gained in total, the Chargers offense did its part as well, leaving head coach Brandon Staley quite pleased after the victory.” “‘I thought that’s what we were in search of, was to feel that complete game where you’re feeding off each other and the levels are high the whole way,’ he said.” “Now, beating up on a bad Bears team hardly fixes all that ails these Chargers. But after back-to-back losses to the Cowboys and Chiefs, the Bolts just needed a win. Now comes what may be the two most important games of the season—both against teams with winning records. If they can get past the New York Jets and Detroit Lions and get above .500, it will be a lot easier to look at the Chargers as a postseason contender.” “Lose both, and it’s game over—or more appropriately season over.” - BR NFL Staff

“Speaking of the Chargers, if they played the Bears every week, they’d be the best team in football. If they can get to 4-4, their playoff hopes will stay alive.” - Jarrett Bailey

“Austin Ekeler looked healthy for the first time since he suffered an ankle injury early this season. He had 123 total yards. He can add an element to the Chargers’ offense that has been missing.” - Frank Schwab

“The Chargers made Justin Herbert the highest-paid player in franchise history in the offseason after three seasons that established Herbert as one of the best in the NFL at the position. But his play this season has fluctuated between spectacular and dreadful. After a fractured left middle finger in Week 4, Herbert had one of the worst three-game stretches of his career, with missed throws and career lows in yards and completions. Herbert returned to form in Week 8, a blowout win over the Bears in which he completed his first 15 passes and finished with no interceptions for the first time since Week 3.” - Kris Rhim

“The veteran defensive lineman hasn’t looked like himself in a while, but he had a season-high five pressures against the Bears, and his pressure percentage (23.5) was his second-highest of the season. Bosa has four sacks this year and only 6 1/2 in the last two seasons, but if he can get back to his 2020 form (10 1/2 sacks), it’ll be a boost for a Chargers defense that needs some help.” - Josh Kendall

“The Chargers saw the real Justin Herbert in get-well game for his passing on Sunday night vs. the Bears. That might be a key springboard with tough games vs. the Jets and Lions next.” - Vinnie Iyer

“They finally got everything clicking. Can they keep it going?” - Mike Florio

Pro Football Network - #2